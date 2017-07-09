Venezuela opposition leader Lopez released to house arrest

Venezuela's most prominent political prisoner, Leopoldo Lopez, vowed Saturday to continue his fight for freedom after being released from jail and placed under house arrest.



The surprise move came amid intensifying pressure on the embattled leftist government of Nicolas Maduro, with a rising toll of death and destruction from three months of non-stop street protests.



Lopez, leader of the Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) party and a symbol of resistance to the Maduro government, emerged hours after his release from prison looking fit and happy.



The former mayor of a Caracas municipality, Lopez was an early champion of street protests to force political change in Venezuela as the oil-rich country spiraled into a severe economic and political crisis after the death of Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez.



The government blamed Lopez for a months-long outbreak of anti-government protests in 2014 that left 43 people dead in clashes with security forces.



Two other prominent opposition leaders jailed by the government on similar charges have since been moved to house arrest -- the former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma and the former mayor of the western city of San Cristobal Daniel Ceballos.

