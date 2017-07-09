Klan members rally against removal of General Lee statue in Virginia

A few dozen Ku Klux Klan members and supporters shouted "white power" at a rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia where they protested against a city council decision to remove a statute honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee.



At least one person who participated in the Klan rally against the statute removal could be seen with a holstered pistol.



Confederacy statues and flags have been removed from public spaces across the United States since 2015, after a white supremacist murdered nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church.

...