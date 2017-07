A visitor takes a selfie as others look at the North side at the Imjingak Pavilion, near the demilitarized zone of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, July 9, 2017. North Korea has criticized a practice bombing run on the Korean peninsula by two U.S. B-1B bombers as a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)