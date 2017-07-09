Trump keeps it friendly with Xi at G20 on North Korea threat

HAMBURG, Germany: U.S. President Donald Trump took a conciliatory tone on Saturday at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where the leaders agreed to keep working on two pressing issues: the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and bilateral trade irritants.



Trump campaigned in last year's presidential election on cracking down on China for its trade practices, but he softened his rhetoric after taking office, saying he wanted to work with China on the nuclear issue.



The White House is also debating trade actions against Beijing, including tariffs on its steel exports and a few days before the G20 talks, Trump complained that trade between China and North Korea had grown.



I think President Xi gave a very interesting perspective from their standpoint," he added.



For his part, Xi told Trump that stronger China-U.S. ties were conducive to stability and prosperity amid global conflicts, and had made "new progress" in some areas "despite some sensitive issues," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.



Trump also mentioned trade imbalances in his meeting with Xi, calling it a "very, very big issue" that he would address.

...