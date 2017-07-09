South Sudan marks another year of freedom without peace

South Sudan marked its sixth independence anniversary Sunday in muted fashion, with no official celebration, as the world's newest nation reels from a brutal and destructive ongoing civil war.



On July 9, 2011, dignitaries from around the world joined crowds of South Sudanese to celebrate the country's independence from Sudan, to the north, after decades of civil war.



Last month, the government announced it was cancelling official independence celebrations for the second year running.



The laments of residents in Juba were echoed by international aid agencies which are struggling to address South Sudan's multiple crises and to raise funds for emergency relief work.



The Norwegian Refugee Council said there was little to celebrate as South Sudan marked its sixth independence anniversary.

...