Spain rescues 54 migrants from boat in Strait of Gibraltar, as Spanish route sees increased traffic



MADRID: Spain's maritime rescue service says it has rescued 54 migrants, including one pregnant woman, from a small boat trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.



The rescue service says that it intercepted the migrant's boat early Sunday around five miles (eight kilometers) south of the Spanish coast near the city of Cadiz.



The boat was carrying 44 men and 10 women, one of whom appeared to be pregnant, according to the rescue service.



Eight boats carrying 380 people have been rescued since Wednesday in the Alboran Sea, which connects northeastern Morocco and southeastern Spain, in the Western Mediterranean.



Between January and June, more than 6,400 people were rescued at sea between Morocco and Algeria and Spain, according to the IOM, compared to 8,100 during all of 2016 .



Amnesty International has complained of migrants being tortured and jailed while the UNHCR has published reports by migrants of "appalling" conditions at Libya's migrant detention centres.



As a result some migrants prefer to make their way to Morocco or Algeria and from there cross the Mediterranean to Spain.

