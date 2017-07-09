Brexit may never happen, says top Liberal Democrat Cable

Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union may never happen because its main political parties are too divided on the issue, said Vince Cable, a veteran lawmaker bidding to lead the fourth largest political party, the Liberal Democrats.



The Liberal Democrats' influence has waned since 2015, and they hold just 12 out of 650 seats in parliament.



They campaigned in the 2017 election to give Britons a second referendum on leaving the EU once a final deal had been agreed -- something Cable described as a possible way out of Brexit.



That is expected to make life difficult for May when she puts Brexit legislation through parliament because she will need to unite the party to win key votes.

