Congress returns to battles over health care, budget

Congress is still trying to send President Donald Trump his first unqualified legislative triumph, nearly six months after Republicans grabbed full control of Washington.



The GOP campaign to repeal Democrat Barack Obama's health care law is bogged down in the Senate and flirting with collapse.



Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is struggling to find GOP votes for a similar package replacing that 2010 statute with one easing insurance coverage requirements, cutting Medicaid, erasing penalties on people not buying insurance and repealing tax increases on the well-off.



McConnell, R-Ky., unexpectedly called off a pre-recess vote on the measure -- which he'd written privately -- as it became clear it would lose.



That would allow Republicans, who have 52 Senate seats, to pass the bill without any Democratic votes.



The legislation easily cleared the Senate in June.



Two women -- one Republican, one Democrat -- have worked closely on energy issues.



Murkowski chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, while Cantwell is the committee's top Democrat.



Murkowski would like the House to vote on the bill before August.

...