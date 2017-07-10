Trump: It’s time to move forward with Russia

President Donald Trump said Sunday that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.



Trump has said he thinks Russia probably hacked the emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton staffers, but that "other people and/or countries" were likely involved as well.



Putin told reporters after the Group of 20 summit Saturday that Trump had accepted his assurances that Russia hadn't meddled. The Russian leader said he left the meeting thinking that Trump had believed his in-person denials.

...