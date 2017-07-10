Buoyed by Lopez release, Venezuela marks 100 days of protests

Galvanized by the release from jail of hard-line leader Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan opposition supporters marked 100 days of protests Sunday against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery. As in past protests over the last three months, which have led to at least 90 deaths, people dressed in white and carrying national flags took to the streets for a planned gathering on a major highway in east Caracas.



Lopez, 46, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in jail on charges of inciting violence during 2014 protests against President Nicolas Maduro that led to 43 deaths.



Lopez looked robust, however, when he later appeared to supporters.

