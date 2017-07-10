Silence on whether Grenfell Tower materials passed test

The cladding system used on London's Grenfell Tower would only have met British regulatory standards if the two main materials had passed a key safety test together, according to a Reuters analysis of the building code and data on the materials. Three weeks after the June 14 fire, neither the two companies involved in the cladding on the Grenfell Tower nor the local authority that enforces the building codes have addressed questions from Reuters about whether that test was ever conducted and its outcome.



Without proof it had been carried out, the cladding system would not have met building regulations.



If all the elements of the insulation system had achieved a separate and demanding government standard called "limited combustibility" in separate tests, then a combined test would not have been necessary, according to the building regulations.



This meant that the two materials combined would need to pass another test known as the BS 8414 test, according to the building regulations.

...