Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

Donald Trump's eldest son said Sunday he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the Republican nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.



The June meeting at Trump Tower with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya involved Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who was then the campaign chairman.



The existence of the meeting was disclosed only recently to government officials and confirmed on Saturday by representatives of Trump Jr. and Kushner following a separate Times report.



In a statement Sunday, Trump Jr. did not confirm that the information he was promised would be damaging to Clinton.



Unlike Kushner, Trump Jr. does not serve in the administration and is not required to disclose his foreign contacts.

