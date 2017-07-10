Forest fires rage in sweltering California

Wildfires raged Sunday across much of California forcing hundreds to evacuate homes as the most populous US state sweltered in record heat.



About 5,000 firefighters were battling 14 large wildfires around the state, according to Cal Fire.



The fire there had scorched 23,876 acres (100 square kilometers) and was just 15 percent contained, officials said.



The Whittier fire in Santa Barbara County which started on Saturday afternoon had affected 7,800 acres and was just five percent controlled.

...