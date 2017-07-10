Trump says he pressed Putin on elections, time to move on

President Donald Trump appears to be backing away from the idea of working with Russia to create a "cyber security unit" to guard against election hacking.



Trump tweeted Sunday morning about discussing such a unit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yet it's Russia that U.S. intelligence officials blame for meddling in last year's election.



Trump said that "it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia" after his lengthy meeting with Putin. But he is still avoiding the question of whether he accepts Putin's denial that Russia was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov first told reporters in Germany on Friday that Trump had accepted Putin's assurances that Russia hadn't meddled -- an assertion Putin repeated Saturday after the Group of 20 summit. Putin said he left the meeting thinking that Trump had believed his in-person denials.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also declined to say whether Trump accepted Putin's denial.



Trump also tweeted Sunday that sanctions against Russia were not discussed at his meeting with Putin, seemingly contradicting comments made by Tillerson in Germany.



Congress has been pushing to increase sanctions on Russia and make them harder for Trump to lift.

