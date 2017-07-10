'A damp squib': EU parliament reacts to UK proposal on citizens

British proposals to guarantee the rights of European Union citizens living in Britain would cast "a dark cloud of vagueness and uncertainty" over the lives of millions of Europeans, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator said.



The EU and Britain have agreed they must first deal with the rights of citizens and a financial settlement before discussing a future trade deal after Britain leaves the European Union -- something Prime Minister Theresa May wants to happen quickly.



Verhofstadt said while he accepted Britain's vote to leave the EU, the European Parliament was not convinced that Brexit would help either the European economy or its citizens.

...