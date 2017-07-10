NATO says it supports Ukraine against Russia's 'aggressive actions'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg pledged the alliance's support for Ukraine in a visit to Kiev on Monday, as the ex-Soviet republic faces a bloody insurgency by pro-Russian separatists in its eastern regions.



The NATO chief's visit came a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a maiden visit to Kiev and urged Moscow to take the "first step" to ease the conflict in Ukraine's east.



Ukraine sees NATO accession as a way to bolster its defenses against former master Moscow.



The Kremlin has long been angered by NATO expansion into what Moscow views as its sphere of influence in the former Soviet region.

