Trump defends daughter Ivanka's seat at G20 table

Early on Monday, Trump called the arrangement "very standard" in a tweet where he also noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was hosting the G20 summit, agreed. Merkel had dismissed the move at a news conference after the G20 ended.



Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also defended Ivanka, saying on Sunday that the president's daughter had often sat in on meetings with her and Trump, especially those regarding women and business.



At the G20, she also took the spotlight at a separate event alongside World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and other world leaders to launch a public-private loan program aimed at boosting female entrepreneurs in developing countries.

...