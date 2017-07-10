Swedish lawmakers file 'genocide' complaint against Erdogan

The complaint signed by five lawmakers from the Left and Green parties is the first of its kind in Sweden against a head of state.



The complaint, filed to the Swedish International Public Prosecution Offices, names Erdogan and several ministers including Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.



A Swedish law adopted in 2014 allows the country's courts to judge cases of alleged crimes against humanity regardless of where they have been committed or by whom.



If prosecutors decide to launch an investigation, Erdogan could risk an arrest warrant in Sweden, the lawmakers said.

