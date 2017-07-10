Suspected rebels kill 6 Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

Gunmen sprayed bullets on a passenger bus bringing Hindu pilgrims back from a cave shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least six of them, including five women, and wounding 13 others, police said.



A police officer said the bus was carrying more than 50 people on the annual pilgrimage.



Muslim rebels fighting for decades against Indian rule in Kashmir accuse Hindu-majority India of using the pilgrimage as a political statement to bolster its claim on the disputed Himalayan region.



Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan by a cease-fire line, and the two countries have fought two wars over its control since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947 .

