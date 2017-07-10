Indian man pleads guilty to financing al-Qaeda imam Awlaki

One of four men arrested for sending thousands of dollars to the late al-Qaeda propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki pleaded guilty Monday to supporting terrorists and plotting to kill a US judge.



Yahya Farooq Mohammad, 39, is one of two India-born brothers who came to the United States to study engineering in Ohio but formed a small cell to support militant activities, the indictment said.



He and his brother, Ibrahim Mohammad, joined with two US citizens, brothers Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Room Salim, raised funds for Awlaki, a US-born imam who was killed in a 2011 US drone strike in Yemen.

...