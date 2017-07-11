San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile is "likely" to be able to deliver a 500 kilogram warhead to San Diego within two years, a US monitoring group said Tuesday, after its launch sparked global alarm last week.



The isolated, nuclear-armed state's first successful ICBM test was described by leader Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards".



The Hwasong-14 missile is currently estimated to have a range of 7,000-8,000 kilometers -- enough to reach Alaska or Hawaii -- aerospace engineer John Schilling wrote on the respected 38 North website, a monitoring project linked to Johns Hopkins university.

...