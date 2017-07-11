FBI: US soldier pledged allegiance to Daesh

An active duty soldier based in Hawaii pledged his allegiance to Daesh (ISIS), helped purchase a drone for it to use against American forces and said he wanted to use his rifle to "kill a bunch of people," according to an FBI affidavit.



The 26-page affidavit from FBI Special Agent Jimmy Chen details the yearlong investigation into the 34-year-old soldier, who who thought he was dealing with Daesh agents but were undercover agents or sources instead.



Among the charges was that Kang copied military secret documents in 2015 and wanted to provide them to the organization, according to the affidavit.



The pledge occurred on Saturday at a home in Honolulu, where Kang thought he was meeting an actual member of the organization, the affidavit says.



However, the affidavit says the Army believed Kang was becoming radicalized in 2016 and asked the FBI to investigate.

...