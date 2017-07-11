Trump son met Russian to get dirt on Clinton

Donald Trump's eldest son admitted Monday to meeting a Russian lawyer in a bid to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, plunging the White House into another Russia-related scandal.



Donald Trump Jr confirmed reports that he was seeking compromising information on Clinton when he met Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 .



In a potentially even more damaging revelation, the New York Times reported later Monday that the younger Trump had been informed via email ahead of the meeting that material from the Russian lawyer was part of an effort by Moscow to aid his father's presidential bid and hurt Clinton.



Futerfas said Trump Jr. did not know what specific information would be discussed during the meeting, which lasted 20 to 30 minutes.



The meeting took place at a pivotal point in the 2016 campaign, after Trump had shocked Republicans with a string of primary victories and Clinton had all-but secured the Democratic nomination.

...