Trump visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018: source

US President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain is being planned for next year, a senior British government source said Tuesday.



Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation when she visited Washington just days after Trump's inauguration in January, but a date has yet to be set.



There has been speculation Trump was deferring the state visit, an occasion filled with pomp that involves a banquet with Queen Elizabeth II, amid concerns that it would draw protests over his presidency.



More than 160 of parliament's 650 MPs have signed a parliamentary motion opposing an address by Trump, citing the travel ban and his comments on torture and women.

