US soldier charged with trying to provide support to Daesh

A U.S. soldier based in Hawaii has been arrested on charges he swore allegiance to Daesh (ISIS) and tried to provide militants with documents and training, the FBI said Monday.



Ikaika Kang, 34, was detained Saturday after he swore allegiance to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the presence of a undercover agent, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.



Kang was most recently working as an air traffic control operator.



After taking the Daesh pledge, Kang told a confidential source that he wanted kill "a bunch of people".



Kang was charged with providing material support to Daesh.

...