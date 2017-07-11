Foreign ministers meet on Europe's 'crisis of confidence'

Austria's foreign minister convened with dozens of counterparts Tuesday to overcome what he calls a "crisis of confidence" hobbling the work of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.



Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is acting chair of the 57-nation organization tasked with reducing tensions in Europe. The major player at the meeting, however, is not Kurz but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. His country has so far refused to sign off on a candidate for the position of OSCE secretary general and other senior positions supported by a majority of other nations.

