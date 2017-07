(FILES) This file photo taken on July 19, 2016 shows Donald Trump, Jr., speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Donald Trump Jr. admitted on July 10, 2017, to meeting a Russian lawyer in a bid to get dirt on his father's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, plunging the White House into another Russia-related scandal. Trump Jr., confirmed reports that he was seeking compromising information on Clinton when he met Russian attorney Nat