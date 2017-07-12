Venezuela enters crucial week of protest

Pro- and anti-government groups are battling fiercely for public support over a plan by embattled President Nicolas Maduro to have a new body elected this month to rewrite the constitution. The opposition, energized by the release from jail of one of its emblematic leaders, Leopoldo Lopez, is leading the charge against the new assembly to be chosen in a July 30 election.



Sunday, the opposition will hold its own symbolic public vote on whether the new constitutional assembly should be established.



Other observers noted that the opposition leader's release came three days after pro-Maduro militants wielding sticks and pipes stormed Parliament and beat lawmakers, injuring at least seven, during a nine-hour assault.



Maduro publicly condemned the violence and said he had ordered an investigation.



Inside Maduro's own camp, there are voices of dissent.



Venezuela's Supreme Court is holding legal proceedings against Ortega and is due to rule this week on whether to suspend her from office and put her on trial.

