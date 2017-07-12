Emails: Donald Jr. embraced help said to be from Kremlin

Goldstone was working to connect Donald Jr. to Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who later met with Donald Jr. in New York at Trump Tower. Veselnitskaya has denied that she ever worked for the Russian government.



"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," Donald Jr. replied to Goldstone in one of a series of email exchanges.



In his email, Goldstone says that the "Crown prosecutor of Russia" offered to provide the information on Clinton to the Trump campaign in a meeting with Aras Agalarov. There is no such royal title in the Russian Federation, but Goldstone – who is British – may have been referring to the title given to state prosecutors in the United Kingdom.



It's what, if any, proof Veselnitskaya provided during the meeting.

...