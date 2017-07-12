Trump's FBI pick to face questions about independence

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of his independence from the White House.



Trump abruptly fired predecessor James Comey, who was widely admired within the agency, during its investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.



Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee could delve into Wray's lengthy legal career that included a stint as a top Justice Department official in the Bush administration and white collar work at an international law firm with several major corporations and banks as clients.



Trump nominated Wray despite his having worked alongside both men in the Justice Department.



"Look, I don't know what's going on, but before you guys all pull the rip cords, please give me a heads-up so I can jump with you," Wray is quoted as saying.



Those who know him say that unlike the outspoken Comey, Wray would be a more reserved leader.

...