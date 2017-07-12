Chinese warships conduct live-fire drills in Mediterranean

In a demonstration of the Chinese navy's expanding global reach, the country's latest-generation warships conducted live-firing drills in the Mediterranean Sea this week while en route to joint exercises with the Russian navy, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



China's navy is the world's second-largest behind the U.S. and is increasingly operating in the Mediterranean, aided by the construction of a naval logistics base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.



Two naval ships departed Tuesday from the southern Chinese port of Zhanjiang with personnel to man the facility, China's first overseas military base.

