Russia dirt on Clinton? 'I love it,' Trump son said in emails

Donald Trump's eldest son released emails Tuesday showing he embraced Russian efforts to support his father's presidential campaign, a shocking disclosure likely to further fuel speculation over Moscow's suspected role in the election.



The revelation puts the president's son at the center of a burgeoning scandal involving multiple US investigations into whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow in its efforts to tilt the 2016 election in the Republican's favor.



In a string of emails released on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr was told by an interlocutor that he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump".



Trump hails son's 'transparency'



However, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, two of Trump's most trusted campaign officials, attended the meeting.



In an interview with CNN late on Tuesday, the president's lawyer Jay Sekulow stressed that Trump had not been aware of his son's meeting with Veselnitskaya until "very recently" and did not know about the emails.



Trump Jr initially said his meeting with the lawyer was related to adoptions, but then offered shifting explanations as more details emerged.

...