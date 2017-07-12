Japan 'Black Widow' confesses to killing husband No. 4

A one-time millionairess dubbed the "Black Widow" over the untimely deaths of lovers and a husband, admitted poisoning her last partner at her trial this week in a multiple murder case that has gripped Japan.



Kakehi is on trial for the murders of three men -- including a husband -- and the attempted murder of another, all to allow her to collect on insurance policies.



Prosecutors suspect she used cyanide to rid herself of her lovers, amassing a reported one billion yen ($8.8 million) in payouts over 10 years.



The final hearing in the murder case is to be held in October with the verdict expected to be handed down in November.

