Brazil's Senate passes wide labor reforms

Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved wide labor reforms to revive Latin America's biggest economy, a major boost for embattled President Michel Temer who is trying to pull the country out of its worst recession ever.



The legislation, which comes as Brazil is battling unemployment of 13.3 percent, was passed 50-26 .



The lower house approved the bill in April and it is expected to go into force this week.



Tuesday's vote took place after six hours of drama in the Senate chamber, which started when three opposition lawmakers blocked Senate President Eunicio Oliveira from his seat.

...