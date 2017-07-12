EU court should be guarantor of expats' rights after Brexit

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday there were many differences with Britain on citizens' rights, including on the role of the EU court, that needed to be sorted out before talks on a trade deal could start.



Britain wants to regulate citizens' rights under British law.



As well as citizens' rights the other priority areas are Britain's exit bill and borders.



Barnier dismissed some UK politicians' accusations that the Brexit bill was a ransom bill, with the EU motivated by a desire to punish Britain.

