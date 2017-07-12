British government declines to publish review on funding of extremism

The British government said on Wednesday it would not publish in full its report on the sources of funding of Islamist extremism in Britain, prompting opposition charges it was trying to protect its ally Saudi Arabia.



The report, commissioned by former Prime Minister David Cameron in November 2015, was handed to the government last year and ministers have been under pressure to release its findings following three deadly attacks in Britain since March which have been blamed on Islamists.



Britain's Henry Jackson Society think tank last week released a report which said foreign funding for Islamist extremism in Britain primarily came from governments and government-linked foundations in the Gulf, as well as Iran.



After an attack by three Islamists on London Bridge last month in which eight people were killed, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also said Britain needed to have "some difficult conversations" with its ally Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

...