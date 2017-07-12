After 8 years of austerity, Greece gets EU budget approval

After eight years of toil by the Greek people, the European Union's executive arm is recommending that Greece be taken off its list of budget offenders, a move it hopes will help the country to start tapping financial markets for money soon.



Greece's budget deficit was suddenly revised upward to double-digit levels and way above an EU limit of 3 percent.



In return for 300 billion euros ($340 billion) over three bailout programs, successive governments enacted waves of austerity measures and economic reforms.



In 2016, Greece posted a surplus of 0.7 percent compared with the peak deficit of 15.1 percent in 2009 .



Greece is hoping to exit its bailout era next year and is planning to start tapping bond markets, possibly in the next few months.

