France to boost refugee aid, deport economic migrants

France will cut processing time for asylum requests and boost housing for refugees while "systematically" deporting illegal economic migrants, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday.



"We are not what France should be" in striking a balance between humanitarian concern for refugees and observing a tough policy on handling economic migrants, Philippe acknowledged.



He said 40 percent of asylum seekers and refugees did not have access to housing, and that the current 80,000 homes and shelters would be increased by 12,500 in 2018 and 2019 .



The European Commission has earmarked 35 million euros ($40 million) in aid for Rome as well as proposals for working with Libya and other countries to stem the flow of migrants.

...