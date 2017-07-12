Lawmakers plan to bring Trump campaign chairman before panel

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to question the former chairman of the Trump campaign and will subpoena him if necessary, the panel's Republican chairman said Wednesday.



The exchange showed Trump Jr. conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a "Russian government attorney" who supposedly had dirt on Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump".



The president's attorney, Jay Sekulow, said in an interview with NBC's "Today" that Trump Jr. did not violate any laws by accepting the meeting. He said the president had not been aware of Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting and didn't find out about his son's email exchange until "very recently".

...