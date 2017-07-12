Problem occurred at altitude in deadly US Marine crash

The US Marine Corps transport plane that crashed, killing all 16 troops aboard, plummeted to the ground after "something went wrong" while at cruising altitude, a general said Wednesday.



The Marine Reserves KC-130T plane was heading from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina on Monday on a mission to transport personnel and equipment to Naval Air Field El Centro, California.



Among the dead were six Marines and one Navy sailor from the Marines' special operations command, who were heading for pre-deployment training.

...