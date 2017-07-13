U.S. president defends son after emails scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday defended his eldest son as "innocent" following emails that showed Donald Trump Jr. welcomed Russian help against his father's rival in the 2016 election, deepening the controversy over purported Russian meddling.



Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov again hit back against the accusations and questioned why Trump's son was being blamed over the meeting.



Trump has said his campaign did not collude with Russia.



One of the president's personal attorneys, Jay Sekulow, in a round of TV interviews Wednesday said the president's son's meeting was not a violation of the law and that the president was unaware of the meeting and the emails until recently.

...