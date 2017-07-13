As Russia scandal touches his son, Trump privately rages

The snowballing revelations about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign have broadsided the White House, distracting from its agenda as aides grapple with a crisis involving the president's family.



The only comment from Trump on the matter for much of the day came in a brief statement via spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said Tuesday that the president believes his son is "a high-quality person".



In the emails, the intermediary says the attorney has negative information about Democrat Hillary Clinton that is part of the Russian government's efforts to help Trump in the campaign.



An unusual statement Saturday night from the legal team's spokesman Mark Corallo appeared to claim Donald Jr., Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort were duped into meeting with the Russian lawyer, and was viewed as particularly unhelpful by senior White House officials.



Pence was named Trump's running mate in the middle of July 2016, several weeks after the meeting involving the president's son.

...