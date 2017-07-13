Berlin police nab suspects in $4 million gold coin heist

German special police commandos have arrested four men aged 18 to 20 suspected of stealing a gold coin worth about $4 million from Berlin's Bode Museum, but they failed to find the coin. The arrests came Wednesday as part of an investigation involving 300 police officers. But officials said they believe the 100-kg Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" coin, made with unusually pure gold, has been melted down.



The coin, 53 centimeters in diameter and 3 centimeters thick, even made it into the Guinness Book of Records for its unrivalled degree of purity.

