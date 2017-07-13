BEIRUT

World

Berlin police nab suspects in $4 million gold coin heist

This file photo taken on December 8, 2010 shows the gold coin "Big Maple Leaf" on display at Berlin's Bode Museum. Police said on July 12, 2017 that several people were arrested in connection with the theft of the "Big Maple Leaf" gold coin. Thieves stole the coin weighing 100 kilograms (220 pounds) from Berlin's Bode Museum on March 27, 2017. AFP / dpa / Marcel Mettelsiefen

Reuters

 
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Daily Star on July 13, 2017, on page 11.

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here