US hits 50,000 refugee cap, but some others still allowed in

The U.S. has reached the Trump administration's limit of 50,000 refugees for this budget year.



As of Wednesday, 50,086 refugees have been admitted since the budget year began last October.



In the 2016 budget year, the U.S. admitted about 85,000 refugees, up from 70,000 the previous year.



The State Department, which oversees the refugee program, said Wednesday that it had advised resettlement agencies that the current cap was reached, though anyone traveling to the U.S. would still be admitted.

