Afghan girls to attend US robotics clash after visa U-turn

A team of Afghan girls who had been denied visas to attend a Washington robotics competition are now allowed to come, organizers said Wednesday.



Trump urged a reversal of course following public outcry over the Afghan girls' inability to attend the event, according to US media.



The six girls from Herat, Afghanistan, were reportedly blocked from attending the robotics competition even after two rounds of interviews for a one-week visa.



Organizer Ali Reza Mehraban of the Digital Citizen Foundation said it had been especially difficult to find girls in deeply conservative, war-torn Afghanistan whose families would allow them to take part.

...