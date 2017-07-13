Trump arrives in Paris with Russia scandal in tow

US President Donald Trump was Thursday headed to Paris, hoping to find respite from the deepening scandal over alleged Russian efforts to secure his White House victory that has ensnared his eldest son.



Trump and his host, recently-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, will watch troops parade down the Champs-Elysees and mark 100 years since America entered World War I on France's side.



Macron, 39, is hoping to use the weight of history and French grandeur to charm the unpredictable Trump -- six weeks after welcoming Russia's Vladimir Putin at the grandiose Palace of Versailles.



Trump and Macron appear to have little in common, with their views at odds on everything from globalization to immigration.



Macron was even described as the "anti-Trump" during his run for the French presidency this year.



Manuel Lafont-Rapnouil, an expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said Macron had no choice but to try to build ties with the US president.

...