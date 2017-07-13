Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for graft in a stark fall from grace for the iconic leftist leader.



The conviction nevertheless landed a heavy blow on the prospect of Lula making a political comeback in presidential elections due in October next year.



Lula denies charges



Lula has repeatedly denied taking any bribes during or after his presidency.



The conviction focused on allegations that Lula received the triplex apartment and cash as bribes from one of Brazil's biggest construction companies, OAS.



The apartment bribe is one of five corruption cases stacked against Lula.

...