Merkel, Macron lead joint cabinet meeting with EU unity in mind

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron presided Thursday over a joint cabinet meeting aimed at underscoring Franco-German resolve to kick-start the European Union.



Macron was elected in May promising to overhaul the 28-member bloc with a host of initiatives to deepen EU integration in the areas of defense, security and immigration.



The French leader has proposed creating a finance minister, parliament and budget for the eurozone, which would require changes to EU treaties.



Merkel and Macron were to meet later with their defense and security chiefs in talks expected to focus on joint defense and counter-terrorism issues, followed by a joint news conference at 1200 GMT.

