China rebuffs calls to let ailing Nobel laureate go abroad

China on Thursday resisted fresh international pleas to let cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo seek treatment abroad after the latest hospital updates suggested the democracy champion was close to death.



Liu, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for "subversion" in 2009, was admitted to the hospital early last month after he was transferred from prison due to late-stage liver cancer.



Germany 'ready to treat' Liu



A German and American doctor visited Liu last weekend and said he was still strong enough to fulfill his wish to travel overseas, but the hospital has issued increasingly pessimistic reports every day since.

