A Russian court sentenced a man convicted of murdering opposition leader Boris Nemtsov to 20 years in jail on Thursday and handed terms of between 11 and 19 years to four other men convicted of being his accomplices.



State prosecutors said the group had followed Nemtsov around the Russian capital and had been promised a bounty of 15 million rubles ($249,169.44)

